- 205 Live GM Drake Maverick recaps last week's main event between Lucha House Party and Nese/Murphy. Tonight Murphy will face Kalisto in the main event.

The Brian Kendrick (with Jack Gallagher) vs. Akira Tozawa

Before the match Kendrick and Gallagher talk about attacking Tozawa, Kendrick says he could have just left things alone, but no, he had to look for retribution. Instead, all he is going to find is pain. Got zero reaction from that promo. Bell rings and Kendrick immediately heads out to the floor to hide behind Gallagher. He feints a punch, Gallagher ducks, then he pops Kendrick, Gallagher stands back up and gets dropped too. Kendrick gets tossed back in the ring and Tozawa stomps away at him.

Kendrick is able to get control of the match, kick to the stomach, kick to the head, clubbing blows to Tozawa's head. Tozawa fights back, shining wizard hits, he heads up to the top rope, Kendrick rolls to the outside, but Tozawa hits a suicide dive. Kendrick tossed back in, Gallagher gets too closer and is kicked away. Tozawa slams Kendrick's leg into the ring post multiple times. Snap suplex in the middle of the ring, more kicks to the Kendrick's leg, missile dropkick, dragon screw, spinning kick, and he hits the senton splash for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

- 3 weeks ago, Tony Nese picked up a win over Kalisto. Last week, Buddy Murphy shoved Kalisto while he was ringside to support Gran Metalik. Kalisto would trip up Murphy and allow Metalik to get the win.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton talks with Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese about their long standing rivalry with Lucha House Party. Murphy says he came to 205 Live to win the championship title, but they plan on finishing off the group because they aren't playing around anymore.

- Backstage, Hideo Itami says from the bottom of his heart, he feels bad for hurting Mustafa Ali (then laughs a bunch). Itami says he feels bad he didn't hurt Ali even worse.

Hideo Itami vs. Michael Blaise

Itami with a kick to the face right off the bat. Multiple kicks in the corner as Blaise tries to fight back, but just gets kicked a whole bunch more. "Respect me!" yells Itami. Blaise gets in a few strikes, but ends up getting hit with a falcon arrow, cover, Itami picks his opponent up though. Hits his finisher, cover, and lifts his opponent up once more. Itami dumps Blaise into the corner and hits a few running dropkicks. He goes for a last kick, but Ali's music hits and Ali heads towards the ring. Itami runs away as Ali yells at him "You want some respect? Fight me!"

Match ends in a no contest (technically, a count-out?).

- Last week, before Tozawa could get his match going, Drew Gulak, Gallagher, and Kendrick attacked. Gulak was still heated and wanted another title opportunity against Cedric Alexander. Alexander would head out to the ring, but Drake Maverick and a bunch of referees initially kept Alexander back. Alexander finally broke though and Gulak bounced.

- Backstage, Alexander said Gulak sunk to a whole new low by beating up two guys to call him out, then when he comes out Gulak runs away. He calls Gulak a spineless hypocrite and says next week he's going to call out Gulak and finish what they started.

Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto

Murphy using his strength as he tosses Kalisto around a bit. Kalisto (for whatever reason) does a test of strength with Murphy, he's on the losing end as Murphy keeps tripping him down for multiple covers. They end up getting up on their feet, and each hop their way up the ropes before Kalisto hits a hurricanrana. Murphy out to the floor, Kalisto with a flip over the top rope and takes out both Nese and Murphy.

Back in the ring, Kalisto tries for another hurricanrana, Murphy stops it at first, but he's then tossed out to the floor, Kalisto with a soccer kick from the apron. Looks for a DDT, but Murphy catches him in midair and hits a suplex on the floor! Lucha House Party getting a little too rowdy on the outside (after getting shoved first) and end up getting tossed from ringside. Nese is still ringside though. Murphy with a big kick to the back, smiling and admiring his work.

Murphy tries for another kick misses, Kalisto tries for a sleeper hold, reversed, knee to Kalisto's face, cover, two. Kalisto is able to dump Murphy out to the floor, and looked to fly, but Nese tripped him up. Referee caught him though and sends Nese packing, now it's just one-on-one. Kalisto gets sent up to the second rope, almost gets caught in midair, but is able to hit a reverse hurricanrana, cover, two-count. Crowd with a "This is awesome!" chant.

Salida del sol, no, Kalisto sent into the second turnbuckle, big kick to Murphy's face, cover, close two-count. Kalisto ends up on the apron, Murphy sends him flying all the way back into the table. Murphy tosses Kalisto into the barricade a couple times. Murphy with another big knee, referee gets his count to 8, but Kalisto taunts Murphy to come down to the floor and then flips him up and over the barricade. Referee re-starts his count and gets to nine before Murphy gets up to the ring. Kalisto with a hurricanrana that plants Murphy's head into the mat, cover, two. Kalisto tries to springboard in, Murphy catches him and hits two powerbombs, cover, 1-2-no! Kalisto reverses, roll-up, two count, rolling kick on Murphy, but Murphy gets up and hits a nasty running knee, murphy's law, 1-2-3.

Winner: Buddy Murphy via Pinfall

