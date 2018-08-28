WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Title Match Revealed

By Marc Middleton | August 28, 2018
New WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Title Match Revealed Photo Credit: Miguel Discart on Flickr

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will take place at the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

