SAnitY Loses Dark Match To New Team, King Booker Returns To WWE (Video), Triple Threat Next Week

- The Bar defeated The Colons and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on this week's WWE SmackDown to advance in the mini-tournament to crown Hell In a Cell opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Bar will now face the winner of next week's Triple Threat, SAnitY vs. The Usos vs. Rusev Day, to crown new #1 contenders. Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Cesaro and Sheamus after the win. The Bar celebrates with a song and looks ahead to winning the titles at Hell In a Cell.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Toronto saw R-Truth and Tye Dillinger defeat SAnitY in tag team action.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brought back the King Booker gimmick on tonight's SmackDown. As seen below, Booker interrupted The New Day's championship celebration to welcome them to The Five-Time Championship Club and did Spin-a-roonies with everyone: