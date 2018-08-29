WrestlingInc.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Refusing To Compete (Video), Top Stars Team After WWE Tapings, The Miz Thanks Fans

By Marc Middleton | August 29, 2018

- Above is new video of WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura says he makes the rules in Nak-America and he's refusing to compete until he finds a worthy opponent.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Toronto saw Jeff Hardy and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat Samoa Joe and Randy Orton. Styles pinned Joe with the Phenomenal Forearm to win the match for his team.

- Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode was the season one finale. The second season will premiere some time in 2019 on the USA Network. Miz tweeted the following to supporters after the show:


