Cody And Brandi Rhodes Interviewed For TV Series, Shinsuke Nakamura Throwback, 'All In' - NJPW World

- Above, Shinsuke Nakamura defended the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Bad Luck Fale at Destruction in Kobe back in 2014. The finish of the match would come when Nakamura hit Bomaye (Kinshasa) for the pinfall victory.

- NJPW announced shortly after "All In" airs this Saturday, NJPW World will have it available for subscribers, but no word on how quickly it will be up on the service. "All In" will be live through traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH's HonorClub. We will have complete live coverage of the show beginning at 7pm ET on Saturday.

See Also The Young Bucks On What Is Their Top Priority When Their Contracts Expire

- As noted, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us will have an episode focusing on the history of wrestling figures in season three. Cody and Brandi Rhodes wrapped up interviews, so expect to see them in it when the new season drops.