Conor McGregor Emphatically Declines Floyd Mayweather, McGregor's Return Making History

- It would appear as if the seeds are beginning to be planted for a possible rematch once again between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. After the retired 50-0 former boxing champion offered to allow McGregor to train at his Las Vegas gym, "Notorious" fired back with an expletive-laden tweet.

McGregor will end his year-plus hiatus from the Octagon in October when he challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The bout takes place in Las Vegas, where McGregor lost to Mayweather via TKO back in 2017. Mayweather responded to his former foe via social media, as well.

f--k the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

- According to Dave Meltzer, the upcoming UFC 229 event featuring the return of Conor McGregor is trending towards being the second most in-demand ticket in UFC history. McGregor challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on October 6.

Stubhub has sold over 1,400 secondary market tickets averaging almost $1,000 per seat. Seat Geek's average sale price is over that mark, which would leave it as the second-highest behind only the UFC's 2016 debut in New York City. That event also featured McGregor, as he bested Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title.

The live gate total for the event is expected to shatter the Nevada UFC mark, but not quite hit the UFC New York City event, which was almost $18 million.