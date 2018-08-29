Booker T On Xavier Woods' Spin-A-Roonie, Big Tag Team Match And Keith Lee On Tonight's WWE NXT, MYC

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brought back his King Booker gimmick on last night's SmackDown to welcome SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day to The Five-Time Championship Club. Above is post-show video of Booker talking to Kayla Braxton about The New Day and their Spin-a-roonies. Booker says Xavier Woods seemed like a natural.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Dakota Kai vs. Aliyah

* Keith Lee vs. Luke Menzies

* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong & Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* Appearances by Johnny Gargano, Lars Sullivan and others

- Below is a new promo for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which premieres next Wednesday on the WWE Network. The MYC Bracketology special will air after tonight's NXT episode.