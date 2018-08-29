WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Star Seeking Help After Losses?, Full Photo Shoot Episode With The Flairs, Legend Turns 69

By Marc Middleton | August 29, 2018

- As seen above, WWE Games has released the full WWE Photo Shoot with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The episode was recently released on the WWE Network and was put out on YouTube today to promote the "Wooooo! Edition" of the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

- WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen turns 69 years old today.

- Naomi has fueled speculation on a possible bodyguard for her on the SmackDown brand after back-to-back losses to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. She tweeted the following after losing to Billie on last night's show:


