Elias On Which WWE Superstars He Can See Headlining WrestleMania With

Elias drifted his way onto the main roster and soon became a staple of Monday Night Raw. His weekly musical segments are both crowd favorites and heat magnets as he shifts his entertainment into a cool way to insult the core of any hometown crowd. Elias' SummerSlam concert might have met an unfortunate and premature ending, but he already has his eyes set toward WrestleMania.

While speaking to The Gorilla Position, Elias explained a few WrestleMania opponents he had in mind and they are all top notch to coincide with his confident persona.

"So when WrestleMania comes around I see Elias against The Undertaker, I see Elias against John Cena, Elias against Roman Reigns," Elias said. "So you know, I definitely see headlining WrestleMania things like that.

"I've always had a thing with The Undertaker. You know, he's the Dead Man, Elias is the Living Truth. You bring those two together, it's just a hell of a story."

See Also WWE Postpones Elias' Concert

The Rock has often been an opponent mentioned for Elias and The Drifter has thrown jabs at The People's Champ in the past. Elias is more than ready for The Rock whenever The Brahma Bull wants to walk with him.

"I hear all kinds of comparisons of The Rock," Elias said. "Of course, he played guitar a few times on Monday Night Raw and if he wants to meet at WrestleMania and come walk with Elias, I'm more than welcome to show him how it's done.

"Here's the thing, okay? He did a few Monday Night Raws [with a guitar], he did The Rock concerts, and everybody thinks he's great -- he did cover songs, okay? He ripped off Wonderful Tonight and Jailhouse Rock. Elias is doing originals every single week in front of millions of people all around the world. I've got an album out, a documentary out, I'm performing in front of tens of thousands live at all of the events. So The Rock can't do what I do."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit The Gorilla Position with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription