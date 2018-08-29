WWE Stars Visit Buckingham Palace, Nia Jax And The Bellas As Keynote Speakers, Mustafa Ali Returns

- Mustafa Ali returned from what was reported as a storyline injury on last night's WWE 205 Live episode, confronting Hideo Itami during the match with enhancement talent Michael Blaise. Above is video from the return.

- WWE announced the following on Nia Jax and The Bella Twins appearing as keynote speakers at theCURVYcon in September:

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Nia Jax to appear at theCURVYcon Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Nia Jax will be appearing at theCURVYcon, a lifestyle conference for curvy women on Friday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 8, in New York City. They will be keynote speakers during the "Body Positive Besties: Supporting Each Other in Our Journey" panel on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at Center 415. Jax will also be participating in the Curves With Moves fitness event on Friday, Sept. 7, and will attend the fashion show later that evening. For more information, please visit theCURVYcon.com.

- Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the Arsenal Women's Football Club training center and Buckingham Palace earlier today in London ahead of tonight's WWE live event. Below are photos and video: