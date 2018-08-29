First-Ever Match To Air On WWE NXT Soon, WWE Looks At Evolution Of The Bellas (Video), Finn Balor

- Today marks 10 years since The Bella Twins debuted with WWE. WWE posted this video looking at the evolution of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

See Also Nikki Bella Reveals A Big Reason She Split With John Cena

- The first-ever champion vs. champion singles match is set to air on WWE NXT TV next month, likely the September 19 episode. It will be WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne taking on NXT North American Champion Ricochet in a non-title match. As noted, tonight's episode will feature Ricochet and Dunne taking on Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong in tag team action.

- Titus O'Neil, Finn Balor, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan visited the ArcelorMittal Orbit attraction in London, England earlier today. Below is a photo of the group at the UK's tallest sculpture: