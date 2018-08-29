WrestlingInc.com

Big Update On Kurt Angle's WWE Status, The Bella Twins & Shawn Michaels RAW Promo, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | August 29, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Toronto.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been training "very hard" for a planned return to the ring for WWE, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on who Angle might face. On a related note, there is no backstage heat on Angle and the current vacation from RAW is just a storyline. Angle was backstage for Monday's RAW in Toronto.

- Below is a promo for Monday's Labor Day edition of RAW from Columbus, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Bella Twins' return to the red brand ring against The Riott Squad:


