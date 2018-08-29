The Rock Lands His Dream Movie Role, Bonus Clip With The Miz And Maryse's Mom, WWE Stock Up

- Above is a bonus clip from last night's Miz & Mrs. season one finale, featuring The Miz trying to make an athletic-inspired bet with Maryse's mom, Marjo.

- WWE stock was up 2.62% today, closing at $85.93 per share. Today's high was $86.86 and the low was $83.70.

- Deadline reports that The Rock has signed on to star as Hawaii's King Kamehameha in an "epic-sized film" from Warner Bros and New Line. Robert Zemeckis will direct the movie that could be compared to Braveheart as it's based on a script written by Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace. Rock's Seven Bucks Productions will produce the movie along with FlynnPictureCo. The plan is to start filming the movie in 2020.

Deadline noted how important the movie is to the former WWE Champion. He has wanted to play King Kamehameha ever since he left WWE for Hollywood, calling it a dream role. Rock posted the following on the movie today:

KA LA HIKI OLA.

Dawning of a new day with hope and promise.

Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey.

KING KAMEHAMEHA - the legendary King was the first to unite the warring Hawaiian islands — fulfilling the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth and creating the powerful & spiritual 50th state as we know it today.

Academy Award winning director, Robert Zemeckis (FORREST GUMP) will direct.

Academy Award nominated writer, Randall Wallace (BRAVEHEART) will write.

From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life.

In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn't done when it's ready... it's done when it's right.

The time is right.

The one who walks alone.

#Culture #History #Mana #TheKing

#KAMEHAMEHA