New Title Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor, Top NJPW Star Headed To TV Tapings

Ring of Honor announced Punishment Martinez will defend the ROH World TV Championship against Chris Sabin at Death Before Dishonor on September 28 in Las Vegas. Martinez has held the title for 73 days, winning it back in June.

Also headed to the post-PPV tapings is this year's NJPW G1 Climax winner, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

See Also The Young Bucks On What Is Their Top Priority When Their Contracts Expire

Below is the updated card, two other matches have also been confirmed at the most recent ROH TV tapings, but have not been announced yet by Ring of Honor.

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. TBA