Bobby Roode Says He Was Losing His Passion For Wrestling In TNA, Discusses First Talk With Triple H

As noted, Bobby Roode appeared on this week's episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the full episode on LilianGarcia.com. They sent us these highlights:

The story of his WWE debut in 1998:

"We were backstage at RAW and Sgt. Slaughter was in charge of all the extra matches and the dark matches and the enhancement matches, I guess you can say. So I was one of the guys who was just hanging around and I remember Perry Saturn had a match. Perry was with Terri Runnels and they were just kind of getting started I believe around that time. They had a match on, I believe I want to say it was Sunday Night Heat back then. Perry needed an opponent for an enhancement match as a quick 5 minute match and I think Terri must have mentioned something to Sarge and Sarge came up to me and was like, 'Yeah, we need you to work with Perry tonight.' and I was like, 'Woah, okay! Here we go.' and I went out there and actually had a fairly decent match with Perry. That was 98' so from 98' to 2004, I probably showed up at WWE TVs, I'm gonna say at least a dozen, if not more times just to network and show my face and show them that this is where I wanted to be."

Why he left TNA:

"I was reaching that 40 years old, in and around that age and I was like, 'I don't think I can do this.' I don't think I can go out there and sit at home for 6-8 weeks and then have me come to work and expect me to work 8 days in a row, twice a day in a studio of 200 people and really be able to give it my all. For me, just the passion was starting to go away and in my mind I was thinking like, 'If I don't want to leave my house and I don't want to do what I've loved to do for the last 17 years, then I really have to rethink what I want to do here.'"

Speaking with Triple H for the first time and being invited to NXT:

"He goes. 'Hey, what do you want to do here? You're going to be 40 years old. I know you've had a long career and been in the business for a while. Do you want to come down and be a coach? What are you looking to do?' and I was like, 'I'm going to be honest, I don't want to coach-I mean eventually, I'd love to, but the schedule that I've had the last 3 years at TNA has been very light and I feel like I've got a lot left in the tank and a lot left to give and I'd love to have an opportunity there, that's all I want is an opportunity.' 'Okay cool. We'll give you an opportunity. We'll give a shot and see where it goes.' So they flew me down to WrestleMania 32, went down there, met Hunter face to face. Kind of met everybody, met the crew, and I just immediately felt at home. I know what I said, 'I don't like change,' but I walked in there and everybody was really cool."