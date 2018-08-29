WrestlingInc.com

Bobby Roode Says He Was Losing His Passion For Wrestling In TNA, Discusses First Talk With Triple H

By Raj Giri | August 29, 2018

As noted, Bobby Roode appeared on this week's episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the full episode on LilianGarcia.com. They sent us these highlights:

The story of his WWE debut in 1998:

"We were backstage at RAW and Sgt. Slaughter was in charge of all the extra matches and the dark matches and the enhancement matches, I guess you can say. So I was one of the guys who was just hanging around and I remember Perry Saturn had a match. Perry was with Terri Runnels and they were just kind of getting started I believe around that time. They had a match on, I believe I want to say it was Sunday Night Heat back then. Perry needed an opponent for an enhancement match as a quick 5 minute match and I think Terri must have mentioned something to Sarge and Sarge came up to me and was like, 'Yeah, we need you to work with Perry tonight.' and I was like, 'Woah, okay! Here we go.' and I went out there and actually had a fairly decent match with Perry. That was 98' so from 98' to 2004, I probably showed up at WWE TVs, I'm gonna say at least a dozen, if not more times just to network and show my face and show them that this is where I wanted to be."

Why he left TNA:

"I was reaching that 40 years old, in and around that age and I was like, 'I don't think I can do this.' I don't think I can go out there and sit at home for 6-8 weeks and then have me come to work and expect me to work 8 days in a row, twice a day in a studio of 200 people and really be able to give it my all. For me, just the passion was starting to go away and in my mind I was thinking like, 'If I don't want to leave my house and I don't want to do what I've loved to do for the last 17 years, then I really have to rethink what I want to do here.'"

Speaking with Triple H for the first time and being invited to NXT:

"He goes. 'Hey, what do you want to do here? You're going to be 40 years old. I know you've had a long career and been in the business for a while. Do you want to come down and be a coach? What are you looking to do?' and I was like, 'I'm going to be honest, I don't want to coach-I mean eventually, I'd love to, but the schedule that I've had the last 3 years at TNA has been very light and I feel like I've got a lot left in the tank and a lot left to give and I'd love to have an opportunity there, that's all I want is an opportunity.' 'Okay cool. We'll give you an opportunity. We'll give a shot and see where it goes.' So they flew me down to WrestleMania 32, went down there, met Hunter face to face. Kind of met everybody, met the crew, and I just immediately felt at home. I know what I said, 'I don't like change,' but I walked in there and everybody was really cool."

