'All In' Match Gets New Stipulation, Will Ospreay Laughs About Ring Gear Mistake, Cody Rhodes

By Joshua Gagnon | August 29, 2018

- Above, Cody Rhodes talked about putting together the card lineup for "All In" and some of his final thoughts before this weekend's show. Also, "All In" opponents, Stephen Amell and Christopher Daniels talk about their upcoming match. Be sure to join us on Saturday for complete live coverage starting at 7pm ET.

- As noted, Adam Page will take on Joey Janela at "All In" and that match has now been given an added stipulation: Chicago Street Fight.


- Will Ospreay had a good laugh when it was pointed out to him that his ring gear designer misspelled "assassin."




