Nick Aldis Says He Tried To Get TNA To Sign Neville And Finn Balor, Talks Christy Hemme Incident

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. During the interview, Aldis doled out a ton of praise for The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll.

For Scurll and Matt and Nick Jackson, their careers didn't exactly start out smoothly. They all had brief and unsuccessful stints in TNA, which Aldis remembers vividly. But Scurll and The Bucks stayed true to themselves and have risen to become some of the most popular wrestlers in the world today. Aldis, who as Magnus in TNA where he was TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Tag Team Champion, said he respects how they carved out a niche for themselves and also revealed that he urged TNA to sign them years ago because he knew they would become successful.

"Where they were at at that point was years of work. They believed in their ability in what they can do. They're The Young Bucks, they're not Generation Me, or this other thing, they are the Young Bucks; they are Nick and Matt [Jackson] and they stuck to it. It resonated with people. People started to get behind it and look at where they are at now," Aldis said. "Marty [Scurll] is the same way. Marty had several non-started gimmicks, but they are all him, and are manifesting every part of his personality, but as soon as The Villain thing hit, I've been with him every step of the way towards the fun and I am not taking any credit whatsoever, he is one of my best friends, but he is someone that I told TNA multiple times to sign him. Even if you don't like who he is today that he is eventually going to find something and is going to blow the doors off. I said that verbatim. It wasn't an interpretation of what I said, I said those exact words to the TNA Office. I told them to sign over the years Neville; I told them to sign over the years Prince Devitt [Finn Balor] - but that's another story for another day."

Aldis said he has particularly enjoyed watching Scurll's growth as a character. Scurll developed "The Villain" character after experimenting with a slew of failed gimmicks, and today he is regarded as one of the top heels in all of wrestling. Aldis said he respects how Scurll never hid from the failures of his past and instead used them to fuel his success.

"Marty is one of those guys that they had sort of floated around with the idea but said that they didn't really see anything in him, but I said that you don't see it because you don't see it long enough but I'm telling you that this guy---it's there. What is great is that it is very similar to #BROKEN Matt Hardy, where he took all of these negative experiences and used them to create a mythology that then became that character, which is brilliant," Aldis said. "I have to take ownership of Brutus Magnus with the helmet and the S&M gear---I have to take ownership of it. I don't want to pretend that it didn't happen because otherwise people are going to keep throwing it at you, but people appreciate---that is still the best thing about pro wrestling fans; the ones that are here are here to stay and are appreciative of the journey that you took to get to where you are at and it is endearing in a sort of a way where they understand that this guy has been through a few ringers and has been through some crap here and there."

Aldis also discussed a time in his career when his immaturity hurt him. He recalled getting into an altercation with Christy Hemme shortly before a Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Even though he knew he was wrong, he couldn't stop himself from acting that way. Aldis said he has learned from the experience and he is now more aware of how to be more professional.

"I can look back at points in my career where I had tremendous opportunities to really solidify myself but I didn't make that deliberate move because I was too busy reacting instead of being proactive. That is the difference. I remember in TNA right before Bound For Glory, there was stuff going on in my personal life and I was just all over the place mentally and it was spilling in my professional conduct. Not to say that I was being unbearable or anything like that but I was very reactionary, I was about 25 or 26," Aldis said. "Christy Hemme had said something about me on a podcast that literally set me off the deep end and I literally remember me saying that if she doesn't apologize I am not going to be there. Listen to what you are saying, you are going insane, but I was so angry because it was this thing where I felt like I wasn't getting support from the company and I am doing all of this stuff, but I felt like they were supposed to be promoting me but this person that represents the company is trashing me, like, how is there no repercussions from this? I had to take it upon myself to call her out and it was all fine, but I remember saying to Bob Ryder that we need to fix this right now or else I am not coming.

"I take ownership of all of it because whatever happened," he continued, "if it was some of your fault or all of my fault is that I attracted it to myself, which I don't do anymore but once I had that mindset where I said that I just need to keep visioning to myself on who I want to be and just keep making those deliberate moves to get there. That is where I am now. I wore those suits in TNA but it just didn't have that cache because I was doing someone else's vision because it wasn't mine, but now I take full ownership of it and am committed to it."

