Mick Foley On Why Fans Still Talk About His Hell In A Cell Match, Biggest Pop Of His Career

Mick Foley spoke with the Saskatoon StarPhoenix about why fans still talk about his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker, what he gets asked most about after the HIAC match, and winning the WWE Championship. Here are some of the highlights:

Why fans still talk about his 1999 Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker:

"Part of it was that it grew on an organic level. There wasn't social media so it didn't trend for three days and then disappear. It traveled by word of mouth. It was brutal but it was also surreal so that it wasn't difficult to watch in a way like the January 1999 match I had with The Rock was. [Foley took 11 chair shots to the head with his wife and two young children — captured in the critically-acclaimed documentary Beyond The Mat — watching in tears at ringside.] It stands up to repeated viewings. It doesn't feel like watching a snuff film [laughs]. I sometimes talk at these shows about the element of magic in the air. I think it was alive that night."

What he's asked about the most after the HIAC match:

"There's nothing that's even close. Running a distant second is my tag team with The Rock. They don't recall specific matches. They just recall the chemistry and how much fun they had watching us."

See Also Mick Foley Admits He Was Bothered By Being Mostly Remembered For HIAC Spot

Receiving the largest pop of his career after winning the WWE Championship on Raw in 1999:

"It's funny that the largest pop I ever received was only the second-largest of that match [Laughs]. Steve's music had everyone up standing. That was an incredible night."

Foley also discussed being a best selling author and his one-man shows. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.