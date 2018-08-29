WWE - Saudi Arabia Return Update, British Bulldog's Daughter Backstage (Photo), WWE Stars Do VR

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Cathy Kelley and Xavier Woods doing the Jack Ryan Virtual Reality Experience at San Diego Comic Con.

- We noted before how WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for the second event under the new 10 year deal with the Kingdom would likely come in early November. PWInsider reports that they have confirmed the event for Friday, November 2. WWE has not officially announced the date as of this writing. No word yet on if the event will air on the WWE Network but we will keep you updated. WWE held their first event in the Kingdom back in late-April, the Greatest Royal Rumble.

- "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith's daughter Georgia was backstage for tonight's WWE live event in London, 26 years after Bulldog and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart battled for the WWE Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam in England. Here she is with Natalya:

26 years ago today, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith faced off against @BretHart at #SummerSlam for the IC Title at Wembley Stadium. Tonight I'm backstage with Davey's daughter @georgiasmith87 in London for #wwelive ...???????? pic.twitter.com/aS6ERO2hXP — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 29, 2018