New Title Match Announced For WWE Super Show-Down

By Marc Middleton | August 29, 2018

Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been announced for the WWE Super Show-Down event on Saturday, October 6 in Australia.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

