Keith Lee Gets Another Win (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Ricochet And Pete Dunne Have Words (Video)

- This week's WWE NXT main event saw The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong and Adam Cole) defeat WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet. As noted, the first-ever champion vs. champion singles match in NXT will air soon with Ricochet taking on Dunne. Above is video from this week's match and below is post-match video of Dunne and Ricochet blaming each other for the loss. Ricochet threatens to take the title off Dunne.

- The Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane has also been confirmed to appear. WWE has also announced that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will return to NXT TV in two weeks on the September 12 episode.

- Keith Lee continued his undefeated streak with a win over Luke Menzies on this week's NXT show. This was the TV debut for Menzies, who is a former professional rugby league player that was signed by WWE earlier this year. Menzies did make his debut on the UK indie scene back in the spring of 2016. This was Lee's second TV win but he also has about a half-dozen live event wins since debuting with NXT back in mid-July. Below are a few shots from the match: