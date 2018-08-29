Update On Neville's WWE Status, Meet WWE Stars In Chicago, Seth Rollins-Jinder Mahal NXT Clip

- Neville is now a former WWE Superstar. After it was reported last week that Neville is no longer under contract to WWE, his WWE.com profile has been moved to the Alumni section — in between MVP and Papa Shango. WWE has not yet issued an official statement regarding Neville's departure from the organization.

- Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Lilian Garcia are among the celebrity guests scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con Midwest on Friday, October 12 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Fans will have the opportunity to meet all five wrestling stars as they will be signing autographs and doing photo-ops. Garcia will also moderate Q&A panels with Bliss, Rollins, and The Bella Twins.

ACE Comic Con Midwest is bringing some of your favorite WWE Superstars to Chicago's Navy Pier on Friday, October 12th! Meet Superstars @BellaTwins, @WWERollins, & @AlexaBliss_WWE with panels moderated by @LilianGarcia! Tickets are available here: https://t.co/dVtUBjIFck pic.twitter.com/3gG5CP9hvV — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) August 29, 2018

- It was on this day in 2012 when Seth Rollins beat Jinder Mahal to be crowned the inaugural NXT Champion. The official Twitter account of the WWE Network posted a clip from their encounter.