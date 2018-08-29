WWE Live Event Results From London (8/29): Ronda Rousey Defends, The Shield Closes, Bray Wyatt, More

Thanks to Tom Robinson for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in London, England:

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal. Jinder cut an angry promo after the match and demanded another opportunity

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. Easy win for Wyatt

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak

* Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan)

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team retained over The Revival and Titus Worldwide in a Triple Threat

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. Balor originally won the match by pinfall but Corbin, as the Acting RAW General Manager, took the mic after the loss and announced that this would be a No DQ match now. Corbin used a steel chair to beat Balor down and get the pin

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Alexa Bliss

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Braun Strowman by disqualification when Ziggler and McIntyre interfered. This led to The Shield teaming up as Rollins and Ambrose made the save. The Shield stood tall to end the show