Jeff Jarrett On Which WWE RAW Stars Should Be In The Main Event

2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to discuss his Hall of Fame induction, Memphis wrestling, Brian Christopher, and much more.

When I asked Jarrett of any current midcard wrestlers who should be in the main event, the first person he mentioned was Seth Rollins. He then mentioned Elias, who he feels is one main event away from becoming a top name. Jarrett shared these sentiments with Elias during their dialogue on the Table for 3 WWE Network series, which also featured Road Dogg.

"I think Elias is a true main-event rivalry away from breaking to a completely different level," said Jarrett. "Not to say that [Elias isn't already] a main-eventer, but when they have that real rivalry, because if you look back and look at Stone Cold and Rock, Stone Cold and Vince McMahon, Hogan and Savage, Hogan and Warrior, you can just go all the way down that line.

"You gotta look at where Lex Luger was at [in WWE] and when he jumped to WCW. Overnight, he became Sting's ally, and Sting was on the fence in the nWo storyline. And so, all of a sudden, Lex was that personified WCW face that name his name there, and he really helped nWo a lot more than people give him credit for. Because, again, it was another rivalry made. Lex Luger against nWo, Sting against nWo. And I think Seth and Elias are right in that."

See Also Jeff Jarrett Files Lawsuit Against Impact Wrestling Parent Company

Recently, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige posted a tweet expressing how much he misses being an in-ring performer. I asked Jarrett whether he would be interested in becoming the SmackDown Live General Manager if Paige ends up being cleared to return to the ring.

"You would have to be a moron not to say [no]," Jarrett said. "Absolutely! Do I think it's gonna happen? No. But, would it sure be intriguing? Multiple ways to go and, as a famous promoter has once said, 'never say never.'"

At 50 years old, Jarrett won the AAA Mega Championship on June 3, 2018, defeating Rey Wagner and Rey Mysterio, Jr. He retained the championship for nearly three months, losing to Fenix in a fatal four-way at TripleMania XXVI this past weekend which also included Rich Swann and Brian Cage. Jarrett will also be a part of the Starrcast extravaganza during "All In" this weekend in Chicago.

You can hear the full interview below.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams