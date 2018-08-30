WWE MYC Brackets (Photo), How Many Episodes For Miz & Mrs. Season Two?, The Bellas Hype SSD (Video)

- Above is new backstage video of The Bella Twins hyping their match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad at the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6. They also plug Monday's RAW match against The Riott Squad.
- Maryse revealed on Twitter that the second season of Miz & Mrs. will include 14 episodes. The first season wrapped on the USA Network this week and featured just 6 episodes.
- Below are the official brackets for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The first round begins airing next Wednesday on the WWE Network after WWE NXT goes off the air.
Here we go! Round 1 of the 2018 #MaeYoungClassic is looking a little like THIS! #Bracketology pic.twitter.com/NEyInTTaii— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2018