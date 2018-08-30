WWE MYC Brackets (Photo), How Many Episodes For Miz & Mrs. Season Two?, The Bellas Hype SSD (Video)

- Above is new backstage video of The Bella Twins hyping their match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad at the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6. They also plug Monday's RAW match against The Riott Squad.

- Maryse revealed on Twitter that the second season of Miz & Mrs. will include 14 episodes. The first season wrapped on the USA Network this week and featured just 6 episodes.

- Below are the official brackets for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The first round begins airing next Wednesday on the WWE Network after WWE NXT goes off the air.