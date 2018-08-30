Steve Austin On TakeOver Vs. SummerSlam, What Was The Best Match Over SummerSlam Weekend

As previously noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin recently weighed in on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on The Steve Austin Show podcast. Specifically, Austin shared his thoughts on whether he preferred TakeOver or SummerSlam, the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Moustache Mountain and The Undisputed Era, as well as Velveteen Dream's victory over EC3.

While both NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 and SummerSlam were great in Austin's estimation, the former was the stronger show.

"To me, my opinion, both shows [TakeOver and SummerSlam] delivered. I give a big thumb's up to both of them. If I was to compare both of the shows, I would say I probably preferred the NXT show over the SummerSlam show, but I give them both a lot of credit." Austin said, "it was a great weekend for [pro] wrestling because I really enjoyed the NXT show [and] I really enjoyed SummerSlam. I don't always get a chance to say that and I'm always glad when they go out there. The crowd wasn't into a couple of matches, but I think every match that happened was solid or solid in its own right. Some of them were a little tough. The US title match was a little tough. By and large, it was a great weekend for the WWE."

According to Austin, Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era was the best match of SummerSlam weekend and the best tag match he has seen in a long time.

"My favorite match was a couple of tag team guys that I didn't know too much about. I had seen some of their individual work, but I hadn't seen their tag work. Probably my favorite match of the entire weekend was the NXT tag team title match [with] the champions, The Undisputed Era going against the Moustache Mountain guys. That was an awesome-ass tag team match." Austin added, "Goddang, dude, I've seen one of the best tag matches I've seen in a long ass time."

On the subject of Moustache Mountain taking on The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, Austin averred that all of the participants were excellent; however, the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate was the driving force behind the instant classic.

"Man, I thought everybody looked really, really good, but it seems that Tyler Bate, there's just something about that kid." Austin explained, "he just has some kind of x-factor to him, just the way he goes to deliver his s--t or the sense of urgency. I mean, Roderick Strong is right there, so is Trent Seven, but to me, that Tyler Bate was just kind of the spark plug in this match, if you will."

With respect to TakeOver's Velveteen Dream versus EC3, Austin put over 'The 21st Century Dream' as a guaranteed hit with his athleticism, charisma, and commitment to character development.

"Man, the guy is athletic. He has a great gimmick. There's so much room to grow that gimmick or that character and he has bought into it 100%. So athletic, great gimmick… The kid's still very green, but he's very entertaining and he's a natural showman. Obviously, like [podcast guest Wade Keller] said, there's a lot of Rick Rude influences there. They kind of lost the crowd a little bit there during this [TakeOver] match [vs. EC3]. He's a big time seller on some of the moves. He arches his back. He kind of reminds me of The Rock in a way, just the salesmanship of certain things. But, man, for a guy that's still pretty damn new to the [pro wrestling] business, but the gimmick is so over-the-top. I mean, the kid looks like a rockstar, so whatever happens to him, the sky's the limit for this guy." Austin opined, "the gimmick is there, the character is there, he's all the way in, and he just has star written all over him, so when he puts it all together or continues to put it all together, I mean, we'll see what happens with this kid, but it's an outstanding gimmick."

Austin stated that he enjoyed the match between Velveteen Dream and EC3, though they did lose the crowd at various points during the match.

"The match was a good back-and-forth match." Austin said, "EC3 is a solid hand, great body. The guys worked well together. Like I said, they lost the crowd a few times. But there, in the end, Velveteen Dream goes over. It was a good, solid match. Both guys, EC3 [has] got a great body. He's a good looking kid, can speak well. I mean, Vince [McMahon] likes all those things, so we'll see as EC3 continues to get his feet up under him in the WWE system how he progresses, but he [has] got a high upside too. I hope he reaches it."

Source: The Steve Austin Show