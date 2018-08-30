Chuck Liddell - Tito Ortiz 3 Date Set, Donald Cerrone Explodes On Renowned MMA Coach

- Donald Cerrone has built his reputation on always saying what's on his mind. And "Cowboy" isn't about to change that now. Cerrone recently appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and cut loose on Mike Winklejohn, one of the two main coaches at Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico alongside Greg Jackson.

Cerrone's issues stem from his planned upcoming fight in November with Mike Perry, who recently joined the same gym that Cerrone has called home for years.

"I went to talk to Greg and Wink and say, 'Hey, this guy's brand new to the gym. He's only been here one camp, a couple of months. I don't think that it's okay for him to come in and call me out," Cerrone said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "That's not right. So if he is doing that, I don't think we should allow him to train here for this fight. Then (expletive) Winkeljohn tells me, 'I thought you called him out', he's just a (expletive)-ass and lies to your face, so to me he was like, 'Sure, no problem, we'll clear it up and we won't have any issues.'"

Cerrone said he was called by Winkeljohn the following day and told that Perry was allowed to train at Jackson-Wink and Cerrone was not. He went on to explain his frustration with Jackson not sticking up for him against Winkeljohn.

"With Greg, his name is on that building. It's Jackson-Wink. Jackson-(expletive)-Wink," Cerrone said. "When it came time to pick the decision and they said, 'We want to go with Perry.' Why the (expletive) didn't you stand — because Greg's still with me — he's like, 'I'll just come to the ranch and we'll sort this out.' And I'm like, 'What the (expletive) are you talking about?' You tell me I can't come into the Jackson-Wink gym, but you're going to backdoor and come into my (expletive) house and we're going to train to fight while Perry's there at the gym."

Cerrone has built a custom ranch himself that allows fighters to stay and train with him called the BMF Ranch. He also feels there is some resentment by Winkeljohn over that.

- Chuck Liddell has pegged November 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, California for his third meeting with Tito Ortiz. The former UFC light heavyweight champion made the announcement while appearing on Larry King Now recently.

Liddell and Ortiz will meet under the Golden Boy Promotions banner, headed by former boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya. The 48-year-old Liddell has not fought since 2010, but owns a pair of victories over Ortiz from their UFC days.

The complete interview between Liddell and King is set to stream on Hulu and Ora TV on September 3 at 11 a.m. PT.