Ron Simmons On Possible Reason For The Nation Of Domination's Break Up

The Nation Of Domination was a stable of proud men who banded together for a common goal during the peak of WWE's Attitude Era. Led by Ron Simmons under his Farooq alias, the group lasted from 1996 to 1998. During those two short years, they made a lasting impression before their breakup.

The Nation Of Domination had a few rotating members and over time consisting of The Rock, Owen Hart, D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, Crush, Savio Vega, Mark Henry, and Ahmed Johnson. Wrestling Shoots recently released an interview with Ron Simmons where he spoke about The Rock's potential and how he was happy to have been a part of The Great One's professional wrestling journey.

"My hat off to him," Simmons said of The Rock. "I mean if that's the way things go down, some get to go on and do other things -- some don't, but I'm glad I had a good part in helping him do what he had to do.

"When things weren't going well for him in the beginning, when they couldn't get him to where they wanted to get him, I'm glad that I had a good solid position for him to come in where I had a good profound effect on where he is and coming into professional wrestling and then going on to doing what he's doing now."

Simmons is happy about The Rock's rise in WWE and popular culture in general, but he admitted that the Nation Of Domination stable was broken up prematurely due to The Brahma Bull's babyface turn and certain parties backstage who pressed for the group's demise.

"You had some other groups that were around that probably wanted to have the heat and the attention that I had," Simmons continued. "Cause I had it. Who did you have? D-Generation X primarily that I can think of. You also had the tag which I would send out some tag teams out of my group so you know that's how it was."

The Nation Of Domination seemed to be running strong after The Rock took over control and then they were suddenly disbanded. Simmons spoke about his initial reaction when hearing that he was losing his stable while they were still such a hot commodity.

"I was shocked when it was ending so soon," Simmons recalled. "It could have been some of the guys -- you know we had some guys in the group that started going crazy, flipping out. Maybe it had something to do with them and their contracts or something. I was shocked when it did end.

"So I don't know exactly what profound reason why and pinpoint why they did it but you know, I was just shocked when it did end."

