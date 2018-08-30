The New Day Talk The Big Show Ripping On The Group When They Were Formed

The New Day are five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, but it didn't start out as successful for Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods' union. The trio of Superstars recently appeared on Peter Rosenberg's Open Late on Complex where they discussed the idea of backstage resentment toward their success.

Big E told a story about how The Big Show was so concerned for Kingston that he actually approached the four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion to voice his concerns.

"Big Show, so when we were trying to get off the ground, Big Show would pull Kofi aside and say, 'What are you doing with those two? They're bringing you down. You should be in the World Title picture," Big E said. "This isn't a time where it's like, 'Oh Big Show, it's all fun and games.'

"Like, we're struggling to get on TV and we're thinking we're gonna get fired."

Woods further explained that his situation was even worse out of the three New Day members because he was just getting adjusted from his NXT call-up.

"You had been a champion," Woods said to Big E. "I had been on the road for three months doing nothing. So I had just come up from developmental like, 'Oh everything's shiny and new I'm so happy to be here guys!' And then [Big Show] is just taking a dump on me to my face."

Kingston explained that Big Show did eventually come around but, "I don't think he cared that they were there at all. He was legit concerned for me."

Woods elaborated on what the WWE legend told them later on as he apologized after the New Day had won him over.

"To his credit, out of all the people who did say things to our face or said things behind our back," Woods explained, "[Big Show] is the one person who came up and said, 'I was completely wrong. You guys are awesome and you're killing it and I'm glad that you didn't listen to me.'"

