Mae Young Classic Finalist Injured, When Injury Occurred (Contains MYC And NXT UK Spoilers)

Toni Storm was injured at last weekend's NXT UK tapings in Birmingham, England. WXW announced that due to her injury, she will not be able to compete at this weekend's shows in Germany.

Storm suffered the injury in a match against Rhea Ripley in the finals of the NXT UK Women's Championship tournament. Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Mcloughlin was at the tapings and noted that Storm took a bad bump from Ripley. Seconds later, Ripley pinned Storm for the win. It was noted that the match was going back and forth before the abrupt ending. The referee threw up an "X" signal and briefly spoke to Ripley before she moved on to celebrate. Triple H then entered the ring and spoke to Storm while she was pointing at her back.

See Also Spoilers On The Original Plans For The 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

WWE has yet to announce Storm's injury. Storm made it to the finals of this year's Mae Young Classic, and is scheduled to face Io Shirai at WWE Evolution on October 28th.