WWE Kevin Owens - Paul Heyman Rumor Killer

There is said to be no truth to the rumors of WWE putting Kevin Owens with Paul Heyman, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rumors of the Heyman and Owens partnership popped up this week but they are false.

As noted, Owens "quit" WWE on this week's RAW and his profile was moved to their Alumni roster. Speculation has Owens returning on the SmackDown brand but that should be taken as a rumor also.

The Observer reported earlier this month on how there's been talk of keeping Heyman on WWE TV now that Brock Lesnar has left to train for his UFC return. The door is open for Lesnar to return in the future and officials would love to have him back but they're also interested in keeping Heyman around. No word yet on who Heyman might work with but the talk of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey becoming a "Paul Heyman Girl" goes back a while. That partnership seems unlikely at this point because of the direction they're going in with Rousey's character.