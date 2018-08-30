Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status, Xavier Woods In Donut Ad, Brie Bella On Evolution (Video)

- As noted, this week marks 10 years since The Bella Twins made their WWE TV debuts. Above is new video of Brie Bella looking back at her match with Victoria in Philadelphia. She also talks about the upcoming all-women's Evolution pay-per-view and being a part of the women's evolution.

"It's something you never thought could happen and when you're actually a part of the movement when it happens, then you can't even describe this feeling inside," Brie said. "It's just a burst of excitement. Wow, I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world that I've been a part of all of this. Wow, I'm very lucky."

- The @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several legitimate scoops in the past year or so, noted that Bray Wyatt is in line for a slight refresh to his character. They wrote, "The character should remain in tact once he returns to TV, but I'm expecting a renewed push along with a singles baby face run. Pivotal time in his career ahead."

Wyatt returned to singles action at last night's WWE live event in London, picking up a win over Jinder Mahal.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is featured in a Twitter ad for the new Froot Loops donuts from Hardee's & Carl's Jr., as seen below:

Am I loopy? Is this a dream?! #FrootLoopsMiniDonuts are here – no milk required! Get yours now at @Hardees or @CarlsJr for a limited time #NotMilk #sponsored pic.twitter.com/8T1gcbR47V — Austin Creed @ DRAGONCON (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 30, 2018