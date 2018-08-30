Martha Hart Shows Off Owen Hart HOF Plaque (Photo), WWE NXT UK Stars Talk MYC (Video), New WWE Books

- Above is new video of WWE NXT UK Superstars talking about what The Mae Young Classic means for their brand. The video features Toni Storm, Killer Kelly, Isla Dawn and Jinny.

- DK Publishing is currently working on official WWE books for the first 20 years of SmackDown and the Greatest Grudges. PWInsider reports that the books are scheduled to be released in 2019.

- The Dan Gable Wrestling Museum tweeted this photo of Martha Hart holding the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque for her husband Owen Hart. Owen was posthumously inducted into the Hall in late July. Davey Boy Smith, Jr., Diana Hart, Keith Hart, Bruce Hart and Ross Hart attended the ceremony to accept the honor for Owen but Martha was not there. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart also did not attend the ceremony as he was at a UFC event in Calgary.