WWE Super Show-Down Start Time, WWE Rare Match With Top Stars (Video), Natalya Shares Dad's Text

- Above is one of the new WWE Network Hidden Gem additions, featuring Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Damien Sandow vs. Johnny Curtis (Fandango), Derrick Bateman (EC3) and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins from a 2011 Florida Championship Wrestling event. FCW later became WWE NXT.

- The WWE website has confirmed that Super Show-Down will air live on the WWE Network at 5am ET/2am PT on Saturday, October 6. The event will air live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, taking place at 7pm local time.

See Also Current Card For WWE Super Show-Down In Australia

- Natalya tweeted the following text from her late father, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, telling her to hit two dropkicks in a row. Natalya included a photo from her recent RAW win over Alicia Fox: