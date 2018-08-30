Cody Rhodes On Who Was Responsible For His Impact Wrestling Run, ROH's Reaction To 'All In'

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks attacked the idea of producing their own 10,000 seat professional wrestling show with gusto and a DIY attitude. Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri recently spoke to The American Nightmare about the work he's putting into All In on a daily basis as the event draws closer to make sure each detail is considered as they break new personal ground as promoters.

"I took all the little details of All In like all the detail work," Rhodes said. "All the stuff as simple as 'are we using Sears Centre bike rack covers?' and things of that nature for the show.

"So every day has been a different very long email, very thorough, this and that so it's cool though. It's what I wanted to do. I wanted to cover all the details."

Rhodes needs to worry about more than his NWA World Heavyweight Championship match against Nick Aldis this Saturday. A lot of people still have questions for Rhodes and The Young Bucks as they continue to put the final details for All In into place.

While acknowledging that when the day of All In finally rolls around that there is likely going to be a "glaring issue" that they didn't cover, Rhodes is doing what he wanted with the event. ROH also made their services available to Rhodes and the Jackson brothers as they arranged the huge independent professional wrestling show.

"ROH has [helped us]," Rhodes said. "Initially when we were like, 'okay let's self-fund it and self-promote it' we had to ask ROH, 'can we do that?' Because me, Matt, and Nick are exclusive there which they were almost too excited about.

"I don't know if they thought that we wouldn't get it -- [ROH COO] Joe Koff seemed very confident in us. So he gave us many resources at his disposal. Including Gary Jester who has been working in wrestling since I was a little kid, you can see him on the WWE Network on several of the Clash Of Champions, you know.

"Gary's been around forever, he used to work for my dad. He doesn't work for me at this moment but he worked with us as far as helping up secure the building. You know you need someone from that perspective. It's kinda strange when three guys email a building -- trust me I tried -- and say, 'hey we wanna run this show.'"

Cody said they are using some of ROH's crew and other people they were able to pull together for the broadcasting aspect of All In which has been a very valuable resource to have. Dave Lagana has also worked with them to help make All In a reality as Rhodes continued speaking about his relationship with the former WWE, TNA, and ROH writer and producer.

"Lagana was also one of the people who was close to my dad," Rhodes explained. "We talk about the 'rotating five friends' that he had. Lagana was one of them. I just stayed close to Lagana.

"Lagana was the reason -- I never signed anything with TNA, I just shook Lagana's hand and did those Impact shows and I had a lot of fun. He's the reason for that happening.

"His relationship with Billy [Corgan] and what they intend to do they're running the real long form, the long game and I really admire people out there doing the long game. Because in a world where independent 'let's see if this can go viral' wrestling, the long time is sometimes forgotten and they seem to have a good bead on where they want the NWA to go."

Cody also discussed CM Punk turning down the event, Stephen Amell training for the show, changing his hair color and more. You can check out the full interview in the video above, or the audio player below: