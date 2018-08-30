Former WWE Superstar Welcomes Child (Photo), Fans On Kevin Owens - RAW, MYC Bracketology Full Video

- Above is full video of the WWE Network Mae Young Classic Bracketology special, hosted by Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The show featured appearances by Triple H and the MYC competitors.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if we have seen the last of Kevin Owens on RAW after he "quit" this past Monday night. As of this writing, 67% voted, "No, he'll figure out a way to get back on Team Red." The rest went with, "Yes, KO is finished with the red brand."

- Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torress-Gracie and her husband Rener Gracie have welcomed their second son, Renson Gracie. They welcomed their first child, a son, back in September 2015 after getting married in April 2014. Eve wrote the following on Instagram after giving birth today:

He's here. We are so overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I wasn't sure it was possible to fall in love with another little boy all over again, but here you are. Grateful for the ability to give life, for a healthy baby boy, and a beautiful birth experience.

Welcome, Renson Gracie (pronounced "Henson"). @renergracie