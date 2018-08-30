WrestlingInc.com

Former WWE Superstar Welcomes Child (Photo), Fans On Kevin Owens - RAW, MYC Bracketology Full Video

By Marc Middleton | August 30, 2018

- Above is full video of the WWE Network Mae Young Classic Bracketology special, hosted by Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The show featured appearances by Triple H and the MYC competitors.

Mae Young Classic Finalist Injured, When Injury Occurred (Contains MYC And NXT UK Spoilers)
See Also
Mae Young Classic Finalist Injured, When Injury Occurred (Contains MYC And NXT UK Spoilers)

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if we have seen the last of Kevin Owens on RAW after he "quit" this past Monday night. As of this writing, 67% voted, "No, he'll figure out a way to get back on Team Red." The rest went with, "Yes, KO is finished with the red brand."

- Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torress-Gracie and her husband Rener Gracie have welcomed their second son, Renson Gracie. They welcomed their first child, a son, back in September 2015 after getting married in April 2014. Eve wrote the following on Instagram after giving birth today:

He's here. We are so overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I wasn't sure it was possible to fall in love with another little boy all over again, but here you are. Grateful for the ability to give life, for a healthy baby boy, and a beautiful birth experience.
Welcome, Renson Gracie (pronounced "Henson"). @renergracie

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

"All In" Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top