Sean Waltman On If Neville Should Return To WWE Or Appear At 'All In'

As previously noted, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is reportedly no longer under WWE contract after a 10-month hiatus following walking out of the company. Neville reportedly left the company due to being frustrated with his creative direction, as he was feuding with Enzo Amore for the title before he decided to walk out. Neville also moved back to the United Kingdom, and has kept a low profile.

On a recent episode of X-Pac 1,2,360, Sean Waltman shared his thoughts on whether Neville should make a surprise appearance at All In this Saturday.

"As far as the industry, as a whole it's better if he's not there [WWE]," said Waltman. "It's better if he does a surprise at All In or something like that. He's right up there in the conversation with the best in the world right now. The only reason we haven't talked about him lately is because he hasn't had any matches. The fans that are behind the All In and the whole indie movement, they put him on a pedestal and they look at him in the light he deserves to be looked at."

See Also Nick Aldis Says He Tried To Get TNA To Sign Neville And Finn Balor, Talks Christy Hemme Incident

Waltman added that Neville is best served to go somewhere where he feels creatively satisfied.

"There is a reason, I am not 100% sure, but I am going to assume it had to do with creative satisfaction or lack thereof," Waltman said. "Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. When you don't have it, the money doesn't spend nearly as well… And he'll be featured at the top of wherever he goes."

Sources: X-Pac 1,2,360