Io Shirai On WWE Stars She Wants To Face (Video), The Forgotten Sons On WWE NXT Next Week, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 30, 2018

- Above is new video of Io Shirai talking about WWE's Mae Young Classic. Shirai says she's the best in the world in the ring. She also mentions wanting to wrestle Asuka, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

"I will show you my style, Io Shirai's style. I will change the female pro wrestling world," she said.

- WWE stock was up 0.40% today, closing at $86.27 per share. Today's high was $87.71 and the low was $85.12.

- "The Forgotten Sons" Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker appeared on last night's WWE NXT episode in a segment with NXT General Manager William Regal, who is investigating the mystery attack on Aleister Black. Regal granted the group a tag team match on next Wednesday's NXT episode. They will be facing The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Below is a photo from last night's appearance with comments from the group:






