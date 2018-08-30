Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (8/30)

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8 pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- On last week's episode: The main event of the evening was a Mexican Death Match featuring Pentagon Jr. and Sami Callihan which saw the oVe leader getting the win. There was plenty of build-up to tonight's ReDefined show and The OGz feud with LAX is far from over after a child was run over in the middle of their turf war.

