Maryse Talks Difficulty Returning To WWE, Toni Storm Injury Note, Velveteen Dream Working EVOLVE

- The Miz and Maryse spoke to TMZ this week, which you can watch in the video above. During the interview, Maryse discussed the difficulty of returning to WWE only five months after giving birth to their daughter, Monroe Sky.

"It's difficult, it's a fine line when you're a mother and a career woman because that's what we do, we do it all," Maryse said. "For me it's difficult going back because I want to be with my daughter at all times, 24/7. If I leave for five minutes, I feel guilty about it. We're in the generation where women do it all. It's challenging but that's the fun part, that's what we like."

- As noted, Toni Storm was pulled from this weekend's WXW shows in Germany after suffering an injury at last weekend's NXT UK tapings in Birmingham, England. Dave Meltzer noted at F4WOnline.com that she had suffered a spine injury, and while she hasn't been evaluated yet, it is believed that the injury is not too serious.

- EVOLVE Wrestling announced that Velveteen Dream will be wrestling at their shows on September 7th in Joppa, MD and September 8th in Queens, NY. WWE will be announcing his opponent on their official website. You can check out the announcement below: