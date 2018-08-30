Brian Cage Says WWE Had 'Political Backstage High School BS'

Brian Cage is currently the Impact Wrestling X Division Champion and as he carries on, he is looking forward to changing it into the "Weapon X Division." Cage spent a short amount of time in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling from 2008 to 2009 while it serves as their developmental territory. He spoke to the Andre Corbeil Show recently where he seemed very happy to be where he is, but he's never saying never about a WWE return.

Cage is currently involved with both Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground where he is involved in different storylines on each show. He spoke about the differences between the two

"You know what, they're both great," Cage replied. "Okay, so when I was in [WWE] developmental before I was doing some entrance spots, that was the one thing... the main roster, it was so nerve-racking people were walking on eggshells. People were damned if you do damned if you don't, and my first dark match and trial match and a few other appearances on Impact when it was still TNA I was blown away at how absolutely different it was.

"I was so worried like, 'Should I go to catering? Should I not go to catering? Should I go in the trailer? Should I not go in the trailer?' Everybody [at Impact] was like: 'Oh just do what you want!' Sting, Jeff Hardy, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe -- all these big name guys are so nonchalant and cool about everything. I'm like, 'Oh wow! This is awesome! This isn't like a political backstage high school BS like it was over there [in WWE].

"In Lucha Underground -- oh my god it was even more different than that -- but Impact now, since everything has kinda changed though and I'm cool with everybody. Impact and Lucha have a very similar locker room feel. The only is how the show's ran because obviously, Lucha is more of a TV show. How they structure and how they run it is a little different because they're shooting a live TV event but it's not live so it's a little different. Whereas Impact -- it almost feels like a really big indie show if you will -- like it's run, I mean obviously when they do a live taping or a pay-per-view it's a little different. But it's very smooth, it's very easy going and I love it."

Cage didn't get to spend much time in FCW before he was released from his WWE developmental contract in September 2009, therefore he never spent any time in the NXT we know today. He loves wrestling for Impact and Lucha Underground, but he seemed open to giving Vince McMahon and Company another shot since he's been able to grow his name in the past nine years.

"I was already there, I'm not bitter at all or spiteful for it," Cage said. "I'm super happy and content with what I'm doing now. Unless something in that regard changes or unless an offer I can't say no to appears, you know I'm happy where I'm at.

"I'm not against going back, and I would love to go back -- but I'm not one that -- I'm not sitting there begging and crawling hoping to go back if that makes sense."

