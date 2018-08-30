Kelly Kelly Bikini Pics Make TMZ, Kacy Catanzaro Reveals Which RAW Star Inspired Her, Lanny Poffo

- Kacy Catanzaro spoke with The Orlando Sentinel to promote the Mae Young Classic. Catanzaro, who was the first ever woman to climb the 14-foot warped wall on American Ninja Warrior, revealed that she found some inspiration in fellow 5-footer Alexa Bliss when she started thinking about a pro wrestling career.

"[Bliss] let me know that this is possible," Catanzaro said. "I can get in there, hold my own and hopefully make a difference."

- "Leaping" Lanny Poffo will be bringing back stories of his brother, the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage, with his new podcast,, The Genius Cast with Lanny Poffo. Lanny and JP Zarka of ProWrestlingStories.com will take you through his time in the NWA territories in the 1970s to becoming a star in his father Angelo Poffo's promotion, working in International Championship Wrestling (ICW), traveling with Randy to the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in June of 1985 all the way up to today. Weekly features include the "Macho Man Clip of the Week", "Poem/Limerick of the Week" and more. The podcast drops this Monday here with new episodes each Monday at 3 a.m. ET.

