Tessa Blanchard defeated Allie and Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Su Yung to become the new Knockouts Champion. Blanchard pinned Allie for the victory. It is her first championship in Impact Wrestling since siging with the organization this past Spring.

Blanchard will defend her title against Su Yung on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling in a singles match.

Full Impact Wrestling results for this week are here.