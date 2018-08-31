Sami Zayn Has Suggestion For WWE Hall Of Fame, Charlotte Flair On Why Her Robe Has Peacock Feathers

- 680 News in Toronto interviewed SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, which you can watch here. During the interview, Charlotte revealed the reason she added peacock feathers to her robe.

"My very first robe - which I had never planned on wearing a robe - was from pieces of his from when he retired at WrestleMania in '08," Charlotte said. "Ever since then, I've added different things to it. Because my dad was considered the wrestling peacock, I've actually added the peacock feathers."

- Sami Zayn noted on Twitter that he just realized that Cyndi Lauper is surprisingly not yet in the WWE Hall of Fame. Lauper was a big part of WWE's boom in the mid 80s. Sami, who recently underwent surgery to repair both of his rotator cuffs, wrote: