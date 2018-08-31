Floyd Mayweather Takes Shot At Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz Court Case Dismissed, Jordan Parsons

- Nick Diaz has resolved his outside-the-Octagon legal matters and could be returning to action soon. According to a report by MMA Fighting, the Clark County (Nevada) District Attorney elected to not pursue future charges on a domestic violence charge.

Diaz faced three felonies, including two counts of domestic battery by strangulation. In July, a grand jury ruled not to indict Diaz on any of the charges, but the district attorney decided to push forward.

"I'm grateful this case is finally over," Diaz posted on Twitter. "I want to thank my team and my lawyer Ross Goodman for the excellent work. But most importantly, I want to thank the fans who stuck by me throughout this process. I'm happy to put this chapter of my life behind me and I'm looking forward to focusing on my return."

The 35-year-old Diaz has not fought since a 2015 no-contest with Anderson Silva. Both fighters failed drug tests and were suspended after the bout. He is 26-9 overall in his career.

- According to a report by The Palm Beach Post, the driver who killed former Bellator fighter Jordan Parsons has been sentenced. Dennis Michael Wright entered a guilty plea of DUI manslaughter for his involvement in the 2016 incident in Florida that left Parsons on the operating table.

Parsons suffered multiple injuries and was forced to undergo a leg amputation. Three days later, he passed away. Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will be on probation for 10 more years after that.

The judge also ruled that Wright must maintain a photo of Parsons on him at all times as a reminder for what he did. Parsons was competing for Bellator at the time of his death with a record of 11-2 overall.

- Floyd Mayweather continued his social media assault on Conor McGregor earlier this week by running a contest. Mayweather, who scored a TKO victory over McGregor last year, asked followers to caption a picture he titled "WHOOP CONNOR WEDNESDAY."

The back-and-forth between the two started up again after Mayweather offered to allow McGregor to train at his gym in Las Vegas ahead of an October meeting with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.