New Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor, Kenny Omega Helps Kota Ibushi Get To "All In," NWA

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring conversations with Nick Aldis, Billy Corbin, Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Cody talked about his dream of following in Dusty Rhodes' footsteps as he attempts to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Aldis at "All In." Be sure to join us for live coverage of the event on Saturday beginning at 7pm ET.

- As noted, Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be appearing on ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 28 in Las Vegas. ROH has now announced his opponent for the show and it will be Kenny King. This will be the first time the two have faced off in the ring. Below is the announced card for the PPV so far.

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Kenny King

- With "All In" (full card here) taking place tomorrow, wrestlers from all over the world are descending on Chicago, including Kota Ibushi who will be teaming up with The Young Bucks against Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix. Unfortunately, Ibushi got lost in the U.S. and apparently only had his passport, some money, and his ring gear/clothes with him at one point. Luckily, Kenny Omega was on the case and was able to get the situation fixed for his tag partner. Omega will also be involved in the event as he goes up against Pentagon Jr.