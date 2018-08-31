Jinder Mahal Talks Being Left Off WWE SummerSlam Card

Jinder Mahal's reign as WWE Champion ended on November 7th, 2017 in Manchester, England during an episode of SmackDown Live, but the former 3MB member is confident he will return to his former glory after AJ Styles took his title. Mahal recently spoke to Gorilla Position where he revealed his plan to get back on top and how positive he was that he would be able to achieve that goal.

Mahal walked into 2017's SummerSlam event as WWE Champion and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to leave Brooklyn with his title. He wasn't booked for a match at this year's show at the Barclays Center, but Mahal didn't see that as a discouraging sign in the slightest.

"I see it as motivating to me," Mahal said. "It's motivation to me because I see where I was last year I was WWE Champion. Unfortunately this year [I didn't] have a match. I could be disappointed. I could play the blame game. Or I could look deep into myself. What am I doing that I could make sure to do better to make sure I was on this card? I gotta go back to what made me WWE Champion so next year I can be Universal Champion or WWE Champion and main event SummerSlam again."

Mahal said he has surprised the professional wrestling world before when he won the WWE Championship and he's prepared to do it again. He found himself on the Raw brand after the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up with a different roster than the one he previously held the top title on. After some adjusting, Mahal is now meditating and displaying a centered persona.

A more-focused Modern Day Maharaja is looking to regain a top title as he confidently spoke about his belief that he could be the best.

"I did it before, I shocked the WWE Universe," Mahal said. "I beat Randy Orton, one of the all-time greats, you know. Why can't I beat a Brock Lesnar?

"Why can't I beat AJ Styles? I beat AJ Styles in the past before. You know as soon I figure out why Kurt Angle keeps putting me in situations that I'm not ready for like making me defend the United States Championship on my first night on Raw. You know, I think I'm gonna be champion again. I think I'm going to be successful in WWE."

