Jim Ross Feels The Bullet Club Should Have A WWE Run, Talks CM Punk - Colt Cabana Lawsuit

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on a number of pro wrestling topics including the Colt Cabana/CM Punk lawsuit, Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling selling out Madison Square Garden, and whether The Bullet Club would work in WWE.

According to Ross, it is unfortunate that Punk and Cabana are embroiled in another legal battle, this time, with respect to Chick Magnet allegedly rescinding his offer to pay for Colton's legal fees relating to Dr. Chris Amann's defamation lawsuit.

"It's sad to see that CM Punk and Colt Cabana are having some issues over unpaid legal fees." Ross said, "I don't know what the deal was. The trial was involving Dr. Chris Amann, stemming from the [Art Of Wrestling] podcast a few years ago. I don't know who won in that court thing. The lawyers, I guess, right? No damages were delivered that I'm aware of, but there's still going to be a legal bill. And from what I understand, and I could be wrong, that the arrangement was made with Colt Cabana that his side of the legal bill would be addressed, so we'll see how that shakes down. It's not good when friends start a pissing contest because of this, because of a tab. It's a big tab, so hopefully those guys get that behind them and resume being pals there in Chicago [Illinois]."

Also during the podcast, Ross put over ROH and NJPW for selling out Madison Square Garden for an event on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

"They sold out The Garden." Ross recalled, "I can tell you from the first time, the first time I worked The Garden was one of the biggest thrills of my life. And I thought, 'it won't feel this way every time.' Ironically, it did. It does. It's a special place. And for a broadcaster to be able to broadcast an event from The Garden is really, really amazing. I love it, so I don't know who's going to broadcast the event, but they're going to love it too. It's just special. There's nothing like it. It's hard to describe, quite frankly."

'Good Ol' J.R.' went on to say that there is a danger that key talents may not be contracted to their respective promotions by the time of the big event.

"Now, of all the good things about that booking, there are also some areas of concern, in my eyes." Ross explained, "I know that some of the talent that are expected to be on that card are not guaranteed to be under contract by April 6, 2019. I've got to believe that there are so many cooks in the kitchen, there's so much change afoot that it's going to be interesting to see how it all comes off. One thing about it, they sold it out. There's a lot of great talent on that card, without a doubt. But I don't think the card is going to be as complete as some people might think based on the April math. We'll see, but, nonetheless, I applaud Joe Koff and Ring Of Honor guys, New Japan people. It's a bold move and they took advantage of WWE's buzz in the marketplace and they're jumping on it. That's entrepreneurial to me."

Although WWE does not own the intellectual property surrounding The Bullet Club, Ross believes that The Elite's act would work in the WWE. Moreover, Ross averred that the Being The Elite cast members should all have at least one WWE run.

"I can't say whether they're going to work for WWE or not, but I believe in some point in time, for those who have not worked in WWE, that somewhere along the journey, they will be there. And quite frankly, this might piss some off, I can't help that, you deserve a run in WWE if you've dedicated your life to the business [of professional wrestling]. At some point, if you can make it work, you should give that shot and opportunity." Ross added, "I know they are not a niche product. None of those guys, The [Young] Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, they are not a niche product. They're talented, talented men who should be able to get jobs wherever they want. And if you're going to be a [pro] wrestler, why not go where you can make the most money?"

Check out this edition of 'Slobberknocker Audio' here. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report