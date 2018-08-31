Horsewomen Team Up At WWE NXT (Photos), Braun Strowman - Roman Reigns Video, How Old Is Jeff Hardy?

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Braun Strowman's attack on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns from Monday's RAW.

- Ember Moon turns 30 years old today while Jeff Hardy turns 41 and Mickie James turns 39.

- MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler teamed up at last night's WWE NXT live event. They defeated Nikki Cross, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai in six-woman action. Below are photos, courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan: