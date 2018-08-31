Batista Turned Down For "Star Wars" Movies, Kairi Sane - WWE Osaka Notes (Photo), Random WWE Returns

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 random Superstar returns - The Great Khali, The Headbangers, The New Age Outlaws, Tatanka and Haku.

- Batista recently spoke with FlickeringMyth.com and revealed that he's still hoping to land a role in the Gears of War movie, something he's been pursuing for years. The former WWE Champion also revealed that he's auditioned twice for Star Wars movies, but was turned down both times.

He said, "I've actually auditioned for a couple of Star Wars [movies] and they've turned me down. It was always a dream of mine to be in a Star Wars film."

- As seen below, WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane spoke with the media in Osaka, Japan earlier today before the main roster live event. Sane teamed with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad.